Dating app Bumble adds photo verification to prevent catfishing nightmares

There’s enough weirdness in online dating without nightmare scenarios like this: You swipe right on what appears to be a total catch and eagerly start chatting, only to later find out that the person isn’t who they said they were. The phenomenon of “catfishing” may not be extremely common, but it’s one of the many potential pitfalls of window shopping for love through an app.
Bumble wants to help. The dating service will soon require all users to verify their identity by taking a selfie with the app. The photo, in which each user will be asked to mimic a pose from a sample selfie, will then be checked against the person’s actual profile images (this will be done manually by real people, rather than using automated facial recognition).