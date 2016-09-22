USA Today columnist’s Twitter account suspended after he urged motorists to run down Charlotte protesters

The Twitter account of University of Tennessee law professor and Knoxville News Sentinel and USA Today contributing columnist Glenn Reynolds was suspended after Reynolds urged people to run over protestors blocking traffic in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Knoxville New Sentinel reports. The demonstrators had gathered to protest a fatal shooting of 43-year-old black man by a police officer. Reynolds, writing under the @Instapundit Twitter handle, was responding to a tweet from a television station that showed protesters on Interstate 277. Reynolds tweeted back “Run them down.”