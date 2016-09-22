The New York Public Library has just installed its awesome $2.5 million electric book train

The state-of-the-art conveyor system has been installed in the library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, the New York Public Library announced. The train conveyor will transport research materials from the newly expanded storage under Bryant Park to researchers throughout the library beginning the week of October 3. The new train electric cars can “seamlessly and automatically transition from horizontal to vertical motion,” the library says. Each of the 24 cars can carry 30 pounds of books and move at 75 feet per minute.