Charlotte protests update: state of emergency declared, one person on life support after being shot

Protests over the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old black man, escalated out of control in the heart of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, tonight. Police fired tear gas at protesters, some of whom threw rocks at cars and buildings. In addition:

• Governor Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency in Charlotte, deploying the National Guard and state troopers.

• An unidentified civilian, who is on life support in the hospital, was shot by another civilian, the city said on its Twitter account (after initially saying the victim was dead).

CORRECTION UPDATE: Civilian who suffered gunshot wound during protests is on life support, critical condition. Not deceased. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) September 22, 2016

This photo seemed to crystallize the intensity of the night: