Apple was so impressed by this Canadian doctor’s YouTube videos that they hired him 

Dr. Mike Evans, a doctor best known for his YouTube videos that explain common medical problems, has joined Apple‘s growing digital health team to work on iOS services such as ResearchKit, CareKit, and HealthKit. The news was reported by Canadian broadcaster CBC.
Evans told reporters at CBC that Apple became interested in his videos and approached him a number of times about a job. He eventually agreed to join, and will divide his time between his native Toronto and Cupertino.
He also shared his future plans for how he wants to change health care to make it more patient-centric:
“In future, I’ll prescribe you an app. One of our whiteboards will drop in and explain what high blood pressure is. The phone will be bluetoothed to the cap of your pills. I’ll nudge you towards a low salt diet. All of these things will all happen in your phone. I see you two or three days a year. The phone sees you everyday.”