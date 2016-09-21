Smells like stream spirit: music industry grows for the first time since the ’90s

Here’s a sentence we haven’t heard in awhile: The music industry is growing. During the first half of 2016, the industry saw an 8.1% increase in revenue, according to a recent report from the RIAA. Fueling this growth is a huge uptick in the number of people paying for on-demand music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Subscription revenue in the first half of 2016 increased 57.4% over last year while digital downloads and physical album sales both continued to drop. All told, subscription services raked in $1 billion (this doesn’t include ad-supported streaming like YouTube and Spotify’s free tier).