Chan/Zuckerberg initiative wants to fund “riskiest ideas” in scientific research 

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are bringing together scientists and engineers from UC San Francisco, Berkeley, and Stanford—three academic powerhouses in the Bay Area—for their new highly ambitious initiative that aims to cure common diseases.

UCSF’s Joe DeRisi and Stanford’s Stephen Quake, who are the “Biohub” under the $3 billion Chan Zuckerberg Science umbrella, say they are looking to support “projects that can’t be solved in academic environments,” or “don’t fit into government funding models.”

Soon, scientists will be able to apply for four-year fellowships to pursue their riskiest, most ambitious, and craziest ideas as part of the “biohub.” These scientists will collaborate with each other and share their research.