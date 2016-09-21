Is Apple buying McLaren? FT stands by report after denial

The Financial Times is “obviously” standing by its report from earlier today that Apple Inc. is in talks to buy McLaren, the British race car company, in an effort to further its self-driving car ambitions.

Obviously we stand by our story despite McLaren’s statement. https://t.co/MalTHATZdM — Tim Bradshaw (@tim) September 21, 2016

In a statement to Jalopnik, McLauren firmly denied the report. And in a post-publication statement to FT, the carmaker said, “McLaren is not in discussion with Apple about any potential investment.” The lead of FT’s story says Apple “approached” McLaren about a potential acquisition, citing three sources who said talks began several months ago. [Photo: McLaren]