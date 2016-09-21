Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan want to fund research into disease prevention, not just treatments 

Mark Zuckerberg says he used his “engineering mind-set” to study how scientific research is funded and organized. One big problem, he says, is that 50 times more money is spent on treating people who are already sick, versus on developing cures to “prevent people from getting sick in the first place.”

At an event in San Francisco today, Zuckerberg said his and his wife’s new health initiative, Chan Zuckerberg Science, will invest in potential cures to ensure that future generations won’t get sick as frequently. He says there is a “real shot” at finding new cures to heart disease, strokes, infectious diseases, and more, but it won’t happen overnight.