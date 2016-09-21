advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Charlotte in upheaval after the death of Keith Lamont Scott, the third black male killed by officers in one week

By J.J. McCorvey1 minute Read

Protests have rocked the city of Charlotte following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old black man who was shot by police outside of an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Learn more here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life