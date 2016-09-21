advertisement
Here’s how much money Facebook and Twitter donated to the Republican National Convention this year

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Apple and HP went public with their refusal to donate to the Donald Trump-led Republican convention this year, but plenty of other tech companies quietly donated $6 million in money and services to the event. Here’s how much they contributed, via Politico‘s Morning Tech newsletter: Facebook donated more than $1 million; Google donated $500,000; Twitter contributed $250,000; and Microsoft gave $1.8 million in software and other services.

