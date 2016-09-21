Hippie communes are making a comeback

It’s expensive living in New York and San Francisco. According to Realtor.com, a growing number of people in these cities are opting to live in communes where members share costs and expenses, often by working on the property. The specifics of how each commune functions vary considerably, but people who make the switch are generally less worried about money afterwards.

An organization that supports such communes, the Fellowship for Intentional Community, says that their numbers have increased by 300% between 1990 and 2010 in the United States.

But it’s not just about cost. For many people, it’s about having the support of a community and people around so you don’t get lonely.

Read more on Realtor.com.

[Photo: Twin Oaks Community]