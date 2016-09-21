Even the human voice of Siri thinks you should put down your smartphone

Amid increasing reports of smartphone fatigue–more people are giving up their devices, switching to a simple flip-phone or even buying the $10 NoPhone Air (which is just a plastic case)—even the human voice of Siri is joining the chorus of naysayers. Susan Bennett, the voiceover actress whose voice is familiar to hundreds of millions of iPhone users, tells the Wall Street Journal that people need to start putting down their smartphones.
She explains: “Their minds are somewhere else, or they’re staring at their phones. And they don’t know how to relate to other humans. Everybody is running around taking 15 million pictures of their own face.“