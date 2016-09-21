Are chickpea puffs the new kale chips?

If you are looking for a healthier alternative to your favorite potato chips, the snack aisle is loaded with packs of Pirate’s Booty baked Smart Puffs, Pop Chips, and Solar Raw Kale Chips. But on a recent trip to Starbucks, I noticed Hippeas , a new brand of organic chickpea puffs that is soon going to be competing with these other brands for a share of the health food market.

The snack is made by Green Park Brands, which was founded in 2015 by Livio Bisterzo and is working to become a multichannel food and drinks brand. Hippeas launched in the U.S. in July. In addition to Starbucks, they will soon be found on Amazon and in select Whole Foods stores.

The brand is also trying to be environmentally conscious and sustainable, through a partnership with Farm Africa that will help support chickpea farmers in the developing world and creating a sustainable supply chain in Ethiopia.