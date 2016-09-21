Twitter is going beyond football and will live-stream the presidential debates

Twitter will live-stream all three of the presidential debates in a deal with Bloomberg, it announced this morning, similar to how it did with last week’s Thursday Night Football game , reports Recode .

This is Twitter’s latest live-streaming deal, in an attempt to bring on more users to the social platform. This time, however, there will be more competition than there was for the football game. Not only will Bloomberg be streaming the debates via its own app but ABC and Facebook also have a live-streaming partnership.

May the best live-stream win.