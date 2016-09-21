Morning intel: Say hello to Google’s Allo and drafts on Instagram

• Google’s Allo messaging app launches today and packs the features of both WhatsApp and Siri into one platform.

• Instagram’s save draft feature—which has reportedly been tested since July—is now available to all users.

• An updated version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is being stocked by wireless carriers as of today.

• Tesla is offering a Model S software patch just 10 days after receiving a report from a Chinese team of security researchers that was able to remotely hack and control a Model S.

• Netflix plans on making 50% of its catalog original content within the next few years, according to CFO David Wells.