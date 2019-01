The new MVNO cellular service was confirmed by CEO Brian Roberts at an investor’s conference on Tuesday. The as yet unnamed Comcast mobile phone service will put a large focus on Wi-Fi hotspots, just like Google’s Project Fi service does, reports the Verge. When Comcast’s network isn’t connecting calls on Wi-Fi it will piggyback on Verizon’s network. Roberts didn’t announce any pricing plans or an exact launch date, only saying the service should roll out by mid-2017.