North Korea’s internet apparently only has 28 websites

The secretive country has had its entire internet cataloged thanks to a Github project that took advantage of an error made in the country last week that allowed anyone to access the its top level DNS data, reports Mashable. It found that there were just 28 websites with the country’s .kp domain. The websites include some already known ones such as Rodong, the country’s controlled news service, and Air Koryo, the country’s airline. But other inaccessible domains include friend.com.kp, which could possibly be some kind of social network.