Google takes on Siri and WhatsApp with its new Allo messaging app

Google has launched its new Allo messaging app the company first previewed this past May. The Allo app is another contender in the ever-crowding messenger space—but Google’s latest entry aims to take on the likes of both WhatsApp and artificial intelligence bots like Siri in one go, as we reported in our “Inside The Making Of Allo” feature. Allo offers standard messaging features like smart replies, stickers, emojis, and end-to-end encryption but with an AI chatbot based on Google Now built in, which allows users to query Google services right in a message conversations. Allo is a free download for iPhone and Android.