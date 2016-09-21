Samsung really doesn’t want you to use the fire-prone Note 7

Ever since reports first emerged of batteries in Galaxy Note 7 phones exploding, Samsung has been fumbling its way toward the proper response. Now it’s taken a measure that is, as far as I know, unprecedented: It’s pushed out a software update to the affected units that displays a message explaining the risk of fire and burns, and asks you to stop using the phone.
The good news: The company reports that it’s shipped a half-million new, safe Note 7 phones to stores. Owners of the units with defective batteries will be able to exchange them starting tomorrow.