advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Samsung really doesn’t want you to use the fire-prone Note 7

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Ever since reports first emerged of batteries in Galaxy Note 7 phones exploding, Samsung has been fumbling its way toward the proper response. Now it’s taken a measure that is, as far as I know, unprecedented: It’s pushed out a software update to the affected units that displays a message explaining the risk of fire and burns, and asks you to stop using the phone.

The good news: The company reports that it’s shipped a half-million new, safe Note 7 phones to stores. Owners of the units with defective batteries will be able to exchange them starting tomorrow.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life