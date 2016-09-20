Samsung: 500K replacement Note 7 phones have arrived in U.S. for exchange program

The company said a few days ago that a big batch of replacement Note 7s would be available through U.S. retailers and carriers on September 21 (tomorrow), and it looks like that will happen. Samsung sent out a statement today saying 500,000 of the devices arrived in the U.S. today.

Samsung initiated a recall after 35 of the new Note 7 devices exploded because of a battery defect. Samsung has lost billions in the affair and is trying to make the right moves to maintain trust in its brand.

Samsung is also sending out a software upgrade to the phones that will put a green icon in the status bar signifying that the device has a risk-free battery inside.