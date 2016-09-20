Microsoft is working on “moonshots,” too 

Microsoft , a company best known for its business software, has quietly hired 150 scientists to work on medical research projects in its Cambridge, U.K., lab.

We got a first look at two of the projects: An ambitious effort to model the computational processes that happen within a cell (a veritable moonshot), and a tool for scientists to create their own computer simulations of biological systems. The company is working with pharma giant AstraZeneca on the latter, hoping to change their typical processes around how they vet new drugs.

“The complex processes that happen in cells have some similarity to those that happen in a standard desktop computer,” Chris Bishop, head of Microsoft Research‘s lab tells us.

It’s a far cry from Office and Windows!