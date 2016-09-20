Security researchers hacked a Tesla Model S, controlling the brakes, from 12 miles away

A team of Chinese security researchers hacked a Tesla Model S from a distance of 12 miles via remote control, controlling the car’s brakes, moving seats back and forth, opening and closing the door locks, accessing the dashboard computer, and manipulating other features, reports the Guardian. In a video, the group—Keen Security Lab’s Samuel LV, Sen Nie, Ling Liu, and Wen Lu—showed how they were able to target the car’s internal computer on both the Tesla Model S P85 and Model 75D.
In response, Tesla told the Guardian:
The issue demonstrated is only triggered when the web browser is used, and also required the car to be physically near to and connected to a malicious Wi-Fi hotspot. Our realistic estimate is that the risk to our customers was very low, but this did not stop us from responding quickly.