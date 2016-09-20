Meme makers threaten blackout in the Facebook equivalent of a carriage dispute

There has been much debate recently about whether Facebook is a media company, but it’s actually closer to a cable company: Facebook’s power comes from distribution, and content creators are at the mercy of its whims.

Today’s case in point: A group of page owners are planning a mass blackout this month over what they say are Facebook’s inconsistent enforcement practices, which sometimes lead to content being unfairly targeted and removed. The anonymous group, which launched a website called Meme Alliance, say they represent 100-plus page owners, reaching a collective 20 million-plus followers. The group is threatening a “Zuxit” (give it a minute to sink in) on Sept. 28 and are encouraging page owners to unpublish their pages for three days.

Will most of us notice? Probably not. But I couldn’t help noticing how the blackout strategy is reminiscent of carriage disputes between TV networks and cable companies (Like when CBS was blacked out on Time Warner Cable a few years ago.) When negotiations fail, pull the content.