Relationship Science, the LinkedIn for the 1%, is now open to everyone

But it’s not free. After viewing 10 complimentary profiles on the Relationship Science (RelSci) platform, you’ll have to fork over $49.95 a month if you want more. That will buy you a subscription to its database, which has information on over 5 million influencers, like PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and 1.5 million organizations, like Verizon or a hedge fund. Once in, subscribers can see how they might be better able to cozy up to the intelligentsia by researching common connections.