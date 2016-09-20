Elizabeth Warren calls Wells Fargo CEO “gutless” for not returning $200 million he made from “this scam”

Today was not a good day for Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, who testified in Congress about the bank’s recent scandal involving the unauthorized opening of millions of customer accounts. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren , not known for mincing words, called for Stump to resign and to be criminally prosecuted during the hearing , adding that he personally earned $200 million from “this scam.”

And in one of the most incendiary moments, Warren accused Stumpf of not taking accountability for the problem, saying that he hasn’t resigned or voluntarily returned his personal pay, adding that he’s “gutless.”

Here are just some of her comments, per the C-SPAN transcript (please excuse the all-caps):