MIT will give $1M to four startups that are combatting poverty

Next Tuesday, MIT’s Sloan School of Management is holding an Inclusive Innovation Competition, where it will award a total of $1 million to four companies that are fighting income inequality through technology and creative problem-solving.

The event will take place at the MIT Media Lab. Twenty-four finalists from companies around the world will have one last chance to convince the audience and judges that they have what it takes to raise economic prospects for middle- and base-level income earners.