Chobani launches a delicious food incubator

Chobani wants to help fledgling food businesses that share its values to get a head start in the market. Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani’s founder and CEO, launched the Chobani Food Incubator to mentor and support food entrepreneurs to challenge the status quo in the food industry, which often creates addictive, unhealthy foods and takes shortcuts in the production process.

Chobani has picked six food startups for its inaugural class, which will run from October 2016 to March 2017, and be based in a dedicated space in the company’s SoHo offices. They will each receive a $25,000 grant to grow their business, as well as have their travel and hotel expenses covered. Chobani has made it clear that there are no strings attached to the companies that accept these resources.

Among the companies selected are Kettle and Fire, a grass-fed bone broth brand; Misfit Juicery, a cold-press juice brand that uses fruits and veggies that would otherwise have been thrown out because of superficial imperfections; and Cissé Cocoa Co., a Fair Trade organic chocolate brand.

[Image via Chobani]