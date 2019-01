On October 4 in San Francisco , Google is planning a press conference where it is expected to announce a number of exciting new products, according to Android Police :

• New Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones

• Chromecast for 4K streaming (to be called either Chromecast Plus or Chromecast Ultra)

• More details on Google Home, its Amazon Echo competitor

• The design of its long-planned Daydream VR viewer