advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Skittles responds to Donald Trump Jr.’s refugee analogy

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Willie Wonka doesn’t play around. Skittles responded swiftly to Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial comment last night, in which he tweeted: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?”

In a statement, Skittles vice president of corporate affairs responded: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”

Here is Trump Jr.’s tweet:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life