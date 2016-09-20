Skittles responds to Donald Trump Jr.’s refugee analogy

Willie Wonka doesn’t play around. Skittles responded swiftly to Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial comment last night, in which he tweeted: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful?”
In a statement, Skittles vice president of corporate affairs responded: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”
Here is Trump Jr.’s tweet:
This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first. #trump2016 pic.twitter.com/9fHwog7ssN
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 19, 2016