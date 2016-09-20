Robots recreated this ancient Roman arch that was destroyed by ISIS last year

Calling it an “act of solidarity” with the people of Syria and also an “act of defiance,” New York City’s Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen unveiled an amazing replica of a 2,000-year-old Roman arch destroyed by ISIS last year in the ancient city of Palmyra. The replica was created by the Institute for Digital Archaeology, which used photographs of the original arch to make several 3D computer models, and then robots recreated the arch out of Egyptian marble, reports the Verge. It will stand in N.Y.C.’s City Hall Park for a week and then head to Dubai. [Photos: Wikimedia Commons, Alessandra Potenza via the Verge]
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens