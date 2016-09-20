Robots recreated this ancient Roman arch that was destroyed by ISIS last year

Calling it an “act of solidarity” with the people of Syria and also an “act of defiance,” New York City’s Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen unveiled an amazing replica of a 2,000-year-old Roman arch destroyed by ISIS last year in the ancient city of Palmyra. The replica was created by the Institute for Digital Archaeology, which used photographs of the original arch to make several 3D computer models, and then robots recreated the arch out of Egyptian marble, reports the Verge. It will stand in N.Y.C.’s City Hall Park for a week and then head to Dubai. [Photos: Wikimedia Commons, Alessandra Potenza via the Verge]