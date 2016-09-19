Federal auto safety officials just gave a big nod to our self-driving future

That’s according to the New York Times , which cited new policy guidelines unveiled today by regulators trying to balance the commercial interests of companies investing in autonomous vehicles (e.g. Uber and Google) with the practical reality of integrating these vehicles safely.

The Times called it the strongest signal yet that regulators are getting serious about self-driving cars. Here’s a quote in the paper from Jeffrey Zients, director of the National Economic Council:

“We envision in the future, you can take your hands off the wheel, and your commute becomes restful or productive instead of frustrating and exhausting.”

