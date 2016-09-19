Helicopter, dash cam show Tulsa police shooting and killing an unarmed Terence Crutcher

Tulsa Police Department released dashboard and helicopter video today of one of its officers, Betty Shelby, fatally shooting Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man whose SUV had stalled on his way from a college class.

In footage of the shooting, which occurred on Sept. 16, Crutcher can be seen walking—with his hands up and back facing Shelby and several other officers—toward his SUV. Crutcher appears to lean toward the SUV when he is tasered by Officer Tyler Turnbrough, and then shot by Shelby. Both Shelby and Turnbrough are white.

In one of the videos, a helicopter pilot can be heard saying, “Looks like a bad dude … might be on something.”

None of the officers appear to attend or administer aid to Crutcher for several minutes after Shelby shoots him.

“I’m going to tell you right now, there was no gun on the suspect or in the suspect’s vehicle,” Police Chief Chuck Jordan said at a news conference Monday afternoon.