Kate Moss is launching her own talent agency

Kate Moss, the veteran 42-year-old model, is ready to strike out on her own. Business of Fashion reports that she left her agency, Storm Models, after 27 years, partly so she could transition from being a supermodel to being an entrepreneur. She’s in the midst of launching Kate Moss Agency, her own talent management firm, where she is planning to represent more than just models, but also singers, actors, and dancers.
She will also continue to do collaborations with companies, which is something she’s been doing for years. She’s partnered with Topshop, Longchamp, and Equipment among other brands.
