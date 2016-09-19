advertisement
The makers of opioid painkillers outspent gun lobbyists on lobbying and campaign money by 8 to 1

By Claire Dodson1 minute Read

A stunning new Associated Press report released the statistic on Sunday, also pointing out that in 2015,  227 million opioid prescriptions were given out in the U.S. — “enough to hand a bottle of pills to nine out of every 10 American adults.”

That $880 million nationwide opioid lobbyists spent from 2006 to 2015 is more than 200 times what “those advocating for stricter policies” spent, the report notes. 

Which I guess explains why OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma made $2.4 billion in opioid sales just last year. 

Read the report in full over at the Associated Press

