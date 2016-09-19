Despite SpaceX setback, Elon Musk is determined to go beyond Mars

Earlier this month, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blew up on its launch pad, which was a massive—and expensive—setback for the company.

But founder Elon Musk is looking to other exciting developments ahead. Over the weekend, he tweeted that Space X’s Mars Colonial Transporter, or MCT, which was originally developed to colonized Mars, can actually go much further than the Red Planet. In keeping with this change, the company appears to have renamed the vehicle the Interplanetary Transport System.