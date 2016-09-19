Amazon board member suggests roping off part of Seattle highway for self-driving vehicles

Part of Interstate 5 between Seattle and Vancouver could be reallocated for autonomous buses and cars if a few tech-industry veterans have their way.

The proposal comes from Tom Alberg, co-founder of Madrona Venture Group and a board member of Amazon.com, and Craig Mundie, a former Microsoft executive, The Seattle Times reports. The proposal calls for a phase-in process over 10 years, beginning by allowing self-driving vehicles into carpool lanes.

According to The Times, the report says that, despite skepticism, self-driving vehicles are going to be a reality and the region should be at the forefront of the industry: “[W]idespread and universal adoption of autonomous vehicles is inevitable.”