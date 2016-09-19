Apple Watch is going through its “fitness device” phase

It couldn’t be more plain than in Apple’s new ads for the Watch Series 2, which is now waterproof and has a GPS radio. Everybody in the ad is engaged in some sort of health-focused act, whether it be running or swimming or deep breathing. They do throw in a small bit of the old “notification device” messaging, showing a woman floating in a pool getting an appointment reminder.

It won’t always be this way. We’ve seen the “notification device” or “remote control for phone” messaging before. Now “fitness.” Next year it’ll be something else. When the Watch finally gets a cellular connection it’ll likely be marketed as a small personal computer, not a mere fitness device. When we start using our Watches to log in to our homes, cars, computers, flights, and hotel rooms, Apple might be hitting us with its “the key to your life” messaging.

Stay tuned. My guess is that in the coming years we’ll look back and see this segment in the Watch’s history as relatively uninteresting.