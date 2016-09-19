Drop tests: iPhone 7 doesn’t survive face-plants very well

The folks over at SquareTrade have completed their drop tests for the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and the results don’t contain much to feel good about. Sure the phones survive underwater as promised, but when dropped face down on a hard surface their screens break fairly quickly.

SquareTrade says both new iPhones shattered on their very first face-down drop, as did Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7. After the second drop the iPhone 7 was no longer functional. The third drop of the iPhone 7 Plus produced a screen malfunction that rendered the device unusable. “Most notably for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, damage across both drops seemed focused across their lower left bezels,” SquareTrade said.