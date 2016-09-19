Good Karma? GoPro finally launches its drone

Nearly two years after r umors first began swirling , GoPro is formally in the drones game.

At a packed-house event at the famed Squaw Valley ski resort near California’s Lake Tahoe, GoPro finally pulled back the wraps on the Karma, its long-awaited consumer drone.

Priced at $799 and available October 23, the Karma can be easily folded and carried around in a backpack. It also features a stabilizer that can be removed, held by hand, and work with Hero4 and Hero5 cameras and mounts.

At the event, GoPro also unveiled its latest cameras–the Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session–as well as GoPro Plus, “a cloud-based subscription service that makes it easy to access, edit and share GoPro content anytime, anywhere using a phone or computer.”

Stay tuned for full Fast Company coverage of the Karma launch.