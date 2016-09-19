Morning intel: Tweets just got longer

• The person thought to be behind the bombing Manhattan this weekend has been named as Ahmad Khan Rahami , though officials are still on the lookout for him. Head over to the New York Times for live updates.

• In a Medium post on Sunday, Lyft CEO John Zimmer said that within five years, self-driving cars would carry out the majority of Lyft rides.

• Starting today, Twitter will no longer count links, photos, polls, GIFs, and other media attachments within its 140-character limit for tweets.

• President Obama will make his last appearance at the U.N. General Assembly this week, where he will stress the importance of offering more aid to Syrian refugees.