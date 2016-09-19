Morning intel: Tweets just got longer

• The person thought to be behind the bombing Manhattan this weekend has been named as Ahmad Khan Rahami, though officials are still on the lookout for him. Head over to the New York Times for live updates.
• In a Medium post on Sunday, Lyft CEO John Zimmer said that within five years, self-driving cars would carry out the majority of Lyft rides.
• Starting today, Twitter will no longer count links, photos, polls, GIFs, and other media attachments within its 140-character limit for tweets.
• President Obama will make his last appearance at the U.N. General Assembly this week, where he will stress the importance of offering more aid to Syrian refugees.