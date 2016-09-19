Manhattan bombing suspect named as Ahmad Khan Rahami

The suspect in the Manhattan bomb attack has been named as Ahmad Khan Rahami, reports Bloomberg . Rahami was born in Afghanistan and is 5’6″ and weighs about 200 pounds , according to reports.

An emergency text alert has also been going out to New York area residents’s phones which says Rahami is 28 years old, and that anyone with information on him or his whereabouts should call 911.

UPDATE 11:50am: Rahami was just taken into custody after shooting a police officer in Linden, NJ, reports NBC News.

#BREAKING: Ahmad Rahami in custody after shooting police officer in Linden, NJ, source says https://t.co/UP2E7ckdwc pic.twitter.com/y8h0eynAzo — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 19, 2016

