advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Manhattan bombing suspect named as Ahmad Khan Rahami

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The suspect in the Manhattan bomb attack has been named as Ahmad Khan Rahami, reports Bloomberg. Rahami was born in Afghanistan and is 5’6″ and weighs about 200 pounds, according to reports. 

An emergency text alert has also been going out to New York area residents’s phones which says Rahami is 28 years old, and that anyone with information on him or his whereabouts should call 911.

UPDATE 11:50am: Rahami was just taken into custody after shooting a police officer in Linden, NJ, reports NBC News.

[Screenshot: Fast Company]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life