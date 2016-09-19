Forget self-driving cars, self-driving boats are coming to Amsterdam

The Amsterdam Institute for Metropolitan Solutions (AMS) has announced a new five-year research initiative to study the use of self-driving boats to ferry passengers and goods around the city, a quarter of which is covered by water, reports the Verge. The study, called Roboat, will find the AMS collaborating with researchers and teams from MIT, Delft University of Technology, and Wageningen University and Research. Not only will Roboat undertake initiatives to find the best solutions for autonomous boats to ferry passengers, it could also help rid Amsterdam’s canal of waste by detecting underwater debris—including scoping out the estimated 12,000 bikes a year that end up in the city’s canals.