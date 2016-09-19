Apple’s next innovation is . . . a shopping bag

The company that has made you rethink what a computer, MP3 player, and phone could be now wants to change your expectations for another product: the humble shopping bag. The company has been granted a patent for a shopping bag made of at least 60% recycled materials, reports TNW. But the bag’s biggest innovation is a complete rethink of the handle. Apple’s bag has handles made from knitted paper fibers with a large diameter woven in a tight-knit pattern that gives it the feel of something akin to a shoelace—not that rough feel paper handles normally have. You know somewhere Phil Schiller is saying, “Can’t innovate anymore, my ass.”