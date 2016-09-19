Samsung’s Note 7 battery fiasco reportedly borne from it trying to beat a “dull” iPhone 7

After Samsung execs heard rumors earlier this year that the iPhone 7 would be a “dull” incremental upgrade, the company reportedly rushed the design and engineering of the Note 7 to get the phone out faster and make it more appealing in order to compete with the next iPhone. This rush lead to the battery explosion issues and the recall of 2.5 million Note 7’s earlier this month, a report from Bloomberg says:
As the launch date approached, employees at Samsung and suppliers stretched their work hours and made do with less sleep. Though it’s not unusual to have a scramble, suppliers were under more pressure than usual this time around and were pushed harder than by other customers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. One supplier said it was particularly challenging to work with Samsung employees this time, as they repeatedly changed their minds about specs and work flow. Some Samsung workers began sleeping in the office to avoid time lost in commuting, the supplier said. Samsung declined to comment on whether deadlines were moved, reiterating that products are only introduced after proper testing.
