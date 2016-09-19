advertisement
Uber gets blasted for charging surge pricing after Chelsea explosion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Many people looking to get out of N.Y.C.’s Chelsea district and safely home to their families were shocked when Uber activated surge pricing in the area, meaning rides cost as much as three times their normal prices. The reaction on Twitter was swift, with people accusing the company of cashing in on a tragedy, causing Uber to quickly backtrack on its decision and tweet from its N.Y.C. account that surge pricing would be shut off.

Uber’s reply…

