Uber gets blasted for charging surge pricing after Chelsea explosion

Many people looking to get out of N.Y.C.’s Chelsea district and safely home to their families were shocked when Uber activated surge pricing in the area, meaning rides cost as much as three times their normal prices. The reaction on Twitter was swift, with people accusing the company of cashing in on a tragedy, causing Uber to quickly backtrack on its decision and tweet from its N.Y.C. account that surge pricing would be shut off.
My hat’s off to Uber. Surge pricing after a horrible event in #Chelsea. WTG. Keep it classy, Uber! #sarcasm
— Michael Crook (@UpstateCrook) September 18, 2016
My $11 usual ride home to #Chelsea from Midtown Manhattan was $32 thanks to surge pricing from @Uber cause of #ChelseaExplosion thanks
— Wally A. (@whatiswally) September 18, 2016
@Uber_NYC If you’re stupid enough to use this service you deserve the gouge. When there’s terrorism Uber sees $$$$$!
— Deplorable Patriot (@nobelpatriot) September 18, 2016
Surging prices on @Uber at NJ train stations taking passengers from stalled trains. pic.twitter.com/xozzeh1Rev
— Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) September 19, 2016
Uber’s reply…
Surge pricing has been turned off in the #Chelsea #explosion area. Allow extra time for drivers to navigate due to road closures. Stay safe.
— Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) September 18, 2016