Video: The jet-black iPhone can get scratched by a shirt

When Apple unveiled the beautiful new jet-black iPhone, it warned the phone’s “high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use.” But what does that mean exactly? YouTube user JerryRigEverything wanted to find out, so he decided to scratch the jet-black iPhone with everything from a toothpick to a razor. The most shocking thing, however, is that when he rubbed the phone with his shirt, it left a small scratch on the device. The scratch was likely caused by a small particle on the shirt and not the cloth itself, but it goes to show how sensitive that beautiful jet-black finish is.