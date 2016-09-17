Facebook activates Safety Check for N.Y.C. explosion

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature after the N.Y.C. explosion tonight, which caused at least 25 injuries (reportedly none of them serious), sparking some criticism for its failure to activate the feature after other more serious incidents overseas that involved fatalities.
The facebook safety check that launched ten thousand tweets about why it wasn’t activated for _______ https://t.co/zIgmZ6oeJI
— (((Garrett Khoury))) (@KhouryGarrett) September 18, 2016
Facebook has activated a safety check for the explosion in New York. Please stay safe if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/RMtNx9ik5M
— NY Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) September 18, 2016