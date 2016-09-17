advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook activates Safety Check for N.Y.C. explosion

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Facebook activated its Safety Check feature after the N.Y.C. explosion tonight, which caused at least 25 injuries (reportedly none of them serious), sparking some criticism for its failure to activate the feature after other more serious incidents overseas that involved fatalities.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life