Explosion rocks N.Y.C.’s Chelsea neighborhood, injuring at least 25 people

This is a breaking story and it will be updated.

A massive explosion rocked the Chelsea neighborhood in New York City, injuring at least 25 people, according to the city’s fire and police departments. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Investigators believe that it may have been caused by an explosive device in or close to a dumpster. Gas has been ruled out as the cause of the explosion, reports CNN.

White House officials say that President Obama has been informed of the explosion, “the cause of which remains under investigation.”

UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: At a press conference tonight, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio called the explosion an “intentional act,” though he added that there was no specific threat against the city and “no evidence of a terror connection.”

UPDATE 11:52 p.m.: According to the New York Times, police said they were investigating a “possible secondary device” a few blocks from the explosion.

