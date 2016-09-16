Palo Alto rejects Zuck’s housing compound

As one of the richest people in the world, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants privacy .

But planners in Palo Alto, California, think Zuck needs to scale back his plans for a large-scale housing compound.

According to CNN, a Palo Alto review board has recommended that the city turn down Zuck’s proposal to raze and rebuild four buildings adjacent to his existing house with the aim that they’re “smaller and don’t have a clear view into his main home.”

Zuckerberg had acquired the four additional buildings in 2013 after buying the main 5,000-square-foot house in 2011, CNN wrote.

Like so many municipalities in and around Silicon Valley, housing is very tight in Palo Alto, and that was the problem.

“The advisory board said one giant compound violates local zoning codes that prohibit a single lot from being larger than 20,000 square feet,” CNN reported. “It’s just one of the city’s rules meant to protect single family homes.”